Sourav Ganguly-hosted ‘Big Boss Bangla’ announcement today: Possible contestants and more

The event will take place at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, at 5:30pm

Entertainment Web Desk Published 06.03.26, 05:16 PM
Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly File Picture

Reality show Bigg Boss Bangla Season 3, to be hosted by former Team India cricketer Sourav Ganguly, will be officially announced at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Friday at 5:30pm, as per an invite shared by the organisers.

The upcoming season of the reality show will air on Star Jalsha. However, the premiere date of the show is yet to be announced.

Ganguly had previously hosted Zee Bangla’s long-running quiz show Dadagiri. The tenth and final season of Dadagiri aired in 2024.

There have been two seasons of Bigg Boss Bangla so far. Season 1 aired on ETV Bangla in 2013 with singer Aneek Dhar emerging as the winner. The second season aired on Colors Bangla channel in 2016, with Joyjit Banerjee taking home the trophy. While Season 1 was hosted by actor-politician Mithun Chakraborty, actor-producer Jeet hosted the second season of the show.

As per News18 Bangla, Ganguly will also host another quiz-based non-fiction programme on Star Jalsha.

“I am very happy to be associated with Star Jalsha. We are starting a new chapter together, focusing on storytelling through innovative non-fiction programmes,” the former Indian skipper told News18 Bangla.

“I have always believed in the power of connecting with people beyond cricket. This collaboration will allow me to achieve that by presenting new formats and real-life stories that will inspire and entertain,” he added.

According to media reports, Nussrat Jahan, Sudipta Banerjee, Neel Bhattacharya, and Trina Saha are expected to be contestants in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss Bangla.

