‘No Other Choice’ actor Yoo Yeon-seok joins alma mater Sejong University as professor

Popular K-drama actor Yoo Yeon-seok has joined Sejong University, his alma mater, as a professor for Multimedia Performance in the Department of Film Art, the university said in a statement on Thursday.

The course will focus on helping students adapt to the demands of various performance mediums, including theatre, musicals, film, and television dramas.

While teaching at the university, Yeon-seok will use his real name, Ahn Yeon-seok, instead of his stage name, Yoo Yeon-seok.

Sejong University believes the actor’s extensive experience in the industry will greatly benefit students in the Department of Film Art.

“Actor Yoo Yeon-seok sets an example for students not only through his performances but also through his dedication and work ethic,” a spokesperson for Sejong University said.

“We hope his appointment as a professor will enhance the department’s reputation and inspire students.”

After deciding to pursue acting in high school, Yeon-seok moved to Seoul in 1994 and later pursued a degree course in from Sejong University.

Yeon-seok made his debut in 2003 with the film Old Boy.

Some of his popular dramas are Interest of Love, Reply 1994, Mr Sunshine, and When the Phone Rings.

He was recently seen in Park Chan-wook’s No Other Choice, alongside Lee Byung-hun, Son Ye-jin, Park Hee-soon, Lee Sung-min, and Yeom Hye-ran.