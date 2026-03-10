Fictional K-pop group HUNTR/X to perform ‘Golden’ at Oscars 2026

Fictional K-pop group HUNTR/X is set to perform their hit song Golden from the Netflix animated film KPop Demon Hunters at the 98th Oscars on March 15, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said on Tuesday.

The vocals for the performance will be provided by real-life artistes EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami.

“HUNTR/X fans, it's time to get your light sticks out! EJAE, AUDREY NUNA and REI AMI will bring “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters to the stage at the 98th Oscars. Watch the #Oscars live on Sunday, March 15, at 7e/4p on ABC and Hulu, with Conan O’Brien hosting,” wrote the organisers on X.

Golden has been nominated in the Best Song category. KPop Demon Hunters has also received a nod in the Best Animated Feature category at Oscars 2026.

Directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans, the film will compete with heavyweight contenders including Arco, Elio and Zootopia 2 for the Oscar in the Best Animated Feature category.

The film’s chartbuster track Golden will compete against Dear Me (Diane Warren: Relentless), I Lied to You (Sinners), Sweet Dreams of Joy (Viva Verdi) and Train Dreams (Train Dreams).

KPop Demon Hunters won Best Animated Feature at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, beating Arco, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, Elio, Little Amélie or the Character of Rain and Zootopia 2. Golden also won Best Song at the ceremony.

Additionally, Golden became the first K-pop song to win a Grammy Award. The song crossed one billion views on YouTube, becoming the first track from the movie to achieve the milestone.

KPop Demon Hunters was the biggest-selling soundtrack of 2025. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Soundtrack chart and has been certified Double Platinum.

The Netflix film follows K-pop superstars Rumi, Mira and Zoey, who lead double lives as demon hunters protecting their fans from supernatural threats. Their mission escalates when they face a rival boy band secretly composed of demons in disguise.

The 2026 Oscars will be held on March 15 at 7pm ET (6am IST on March 16 in India). Conan O’Brien will return as host for the second consecutive year.