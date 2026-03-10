Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘The Revenant’ to re-release in theatres worldwide this week

The Revenant, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, is set to re-release in theatres worldwide on March 13, the makers announced on Monday.

Directed by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, the film was originally released on February 26, 2016.

20th Century Studios shared the announcement on Instagram with a poster of the film. “The Revenant returns to theatres this Friday, March 13. Get tickets now,” reads the caption.

The Revenant centres around a 1820s frontiersman, Hugh Glass, played by DiCaprio, left for dead after a bear mauling and the murder of his son by a traitorous team member, John Fitzgerald (Tom Hardy).

The film amassed over USD 533 million at the box office and went on to earn 12 Academy Award nominations.

It was also the first film for which DiCaprio won his first Oscar for Best Actor along with two more awards. Inarritu bagged the Academy Award in the Best Director and Best Cinematography category.

DiCaprio last starred in One Battle After Another, which was directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. Released on September 26, 2025, the film also starred Sean Penn.