MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 10 March 2026

Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘The Revenant’ to re-release in theatres worldwide this week

Directed by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, the film was originally released on February 26, 2016

Entertainment Web Desk Published 10.03.26, 04:36 PM
Leonardo Di'Caprio in 'The Revenant'

Leonardo Di'Caprio in 'The Revenant' IMDb

The Revenant, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, is set to re-release in theatres worldwide on March 13, the makers announced on Monday.

Directed by Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, the film was originally released on February 26, 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

20th Century Studios shared the announcement on Instagram with a poster of the film. “The Revenant returns to theatres this Friday, March 13. Get tickets now,” reads the caption.

The Revenant centres around a 1820s frontiersman, Hugh Glass, played by DiCaprio, left for dead after a bear mauling and the murder of his son by a traitorous team member, John Fitzgerald (Tom Hardy).

The film amassed over USD 533 million at the box office and went on to earn 12 Academy Award nominations.

It was also the first film for which DiCaprio won his first Oscar for Best Actor along with two more awards. Inarritu bagged the Academy Award in the Best Director and Best Cinematography category.

DiCaprio last starred in One Battle After Another, which was directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. Released on September 26, 2025, the film also starred Sean Penn.

RELATED TOPICS

The Revenant Leonardo DiCaprio
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock market rebound: Sensex surges 640 points, Nifty reclaims 24,250 after oil price fall

Mahindra & Mahindra, InterGlobe Aviation, Maruti, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints and UltraTech Cement were among the major gainers
Gyanesh Kumar
Quote left Quote right

No eligible voter's name will be removed from electoral rolls in West Bengal

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT