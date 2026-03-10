Blackpink member Jennie’s label warns of legal action amid backlash over viral Paris video

After Blackpink member Jennie faced backlash on social media over a viral video from her recent Paris trip, in which she was allegedly ‘rude’ to fans, the singer-rapper’s solo label Oddatelier issued a statement warning of strong legal action against malicious posts targeting the artiste.

On Tuesday, the label shared a long statement on its official X handle, stating that they are taking strong legal action against the spread of false, defamatory, and malicious rumors.

“We have recently identified the continued spread of false information, defamatory content, malicious slander, and groundless speculative posts targeting our artist, Jennie, across online communities and social media platforms. In particular, we are taking this matter very seriously as there has been an increase in the circulation of false content intended to damage the artist's reputation, as well as acts that infringe upon her privacy, including interference with her personal time and attempts to follow her movements,” reads the statement.

The agency added that it is actively monitoring online communities to protect Jennie’s reputation and privacy, following incidents of harassment.

The statement further reads, “We intend to take strong legal action, including civil and criminal proceedings, against any acts that infringe upon the artist's reputation, rights, portrait rights, and other intellectual property rights, depending on the severity of the matter. We clearly state that there will be no leniency or settlements during this process.”

In the viral video, the 30-year-old singer-rapper appeared hesitant to talk to her fans, who approached her on the street. She seemed reluctant to take pictures and sign autographs, instead asking the fans to give her some privacy.

The short clip spread widely, sparking mixed reactions and discussions across various social media platforms.

Some netizens slammed her for showing ‘unnecessary attitude’ and ‘arrogance’.

On the work front, Blackpink, featuring Jennie, Lisa, Rose and Jisoo, recently dropped their third mini-album, Deadline, which is named after their latest concert tour. The band has also released their new music video, titled GO.