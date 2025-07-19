Taylor Russell exits Amazon MGM Studios' 'The Thomas Crown Affair'

Canadian actor Taylor Russell, best known for her roles in films such as "Waves" and "Escape Room", has exited the upcoming Amazon MGM Studio's film "The Thomas Crown Affair".

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, Russell was cast alongside Michael B Jordan in the film. But she left the project citing creative differences as the reason for her exit. The studio will soon recast for her role.

"The Thomas Crown Affair" is the remake of the 1968 romantic heist thriller. Directed by Norman Jewison, the film featured Faye Dunaway and Steve McQueen.

The story revolved around a billionaire art thief who engages in a cat-and-mouse game with an investigator.

The upcoming film is written by Drew Pearce and is produced by Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo for Outlier Society, alongside Charles Roven through the banner Atlas Entertainment and Patrick McCormick and Toberoff Productions’ Marc Toberoff.

Slated to release in theatres on March 5, 2027, the film also stars Kenneth Branagh, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, Pilou Asbæk and Aiysha Hart.

It is the second remake of the original film. Previously, the film was made in 1999, starring Rene Russo and Pierce Brosnan in the lead roles. It was directed by John McTiernan.

