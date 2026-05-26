Mohanlal-starrer ‘Drishyam 3’ hits Rs 150-crore mark globally in five days

Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 3 has crossed the Rs 150-crore mark at the worldwide box office within five days of its release, according to trade figures.

The suspense thriller, directed by Jeethu Joseph, was released worldwide on May 21 and has grossed Rs 156.14 crore globally so far, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

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According to Sacnilk, the film witnessed a drop in collections on Monday after a strong opening weekend run. On the fifth day, the film earned Rs 7.35 crore nett in India across 4,684 shows, down from Rs 13.85 crore nett collected on Sunday across 5,270 shows.

The film earned Rs 15.85 crore nett on Day 1, followed by Rs 11.05 crore nett on Friday, and Rs 13.70 crore nett on Saturday.

After five days in theatres, the film’s gross collection in India stood at Rs 71.74 crore, while the nett domestic collection reached Rs 61.80 crore.

The crime thriller collected Rs 6 crore overseas on day five, taking its overseas gross collection to Rs 84.40 crore.

Drishyam 3 was released in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu languages. The crime drama marks the third instalment in the Drishyam franchise and comes nearly five years after Drishyam 2, which was released in 2021.

Besides Mohanlal, the film also stars Meena, Murali Gopy, Ansiba Hassan, Asha Sarath, Esther Anil, Kalabhavan Shajon and Siddique.

The story picks up a few years after the events of Drishyam 2, with Georgekutty (Mohanlal), turning the story of his life and the cover-up of Varun’s murder into a successful commercial film. However, his growing psychological exhaustion and fear of his family’s past being exposed form the crux of the narrative.

Meanwhile, Lakshya and Ananya Panday-starrer romance drama Chand Mera Dil, which released in theatres on Friday, witnessed an 18 per cent drop in collections on its first Monday.

Directed by Vivek Soni, the film began its box office journey with a collection of Rs 3 crore nett. It added Rs 8 crore nett to its collection over the weekend, followed by Rs 2.25 crore nett on Monday.

The total domestic collection of the Dharma Productions-backed film stands at Rs 13.25 crore nett in India so far.

Meanwhile, Hollywood release Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, which also theatres in India on Friday, collected Rs 3.72 crore nett till Monday. The gross collection of the film stands at Rs 4.40 crore nett.

Another holdover title, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rakul Preet Singh and Sara Ali Khan, has earned Rs 37.37 crore nett in India in its 11 days of theatrical run. The comedy drama has collected Rs 50.52 crore gross globally so far.