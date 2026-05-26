MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 26 May 2026

'I love Prime Minister Modi': Trump shares US envoy's post of praise of Indian counterpart

India can count on me 100 per cent, the US President said on Sunday night

PTI Published 26.05.26, 10:08 AM
President Donald Trump at Arlington National Cemetery, Monday, May 25, 2026, in Arlington, Virginia, US.

President Donald Trump at Arlington National Cemetery, Monday, May 25, 2026, in Arlington, Virginia, US. AP/PTI

US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, shared a social media post of American envoy to India Sergio Gor highlighting his leader's praise for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"President Trump called me tonight. He had a clear message: 'I love Prime Minister Modi. We've never been closer to India. I'm a big, big fan of Prime Minister Modi…'," Gor said in a post on X on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump reposted the message on his official Truth Social account on Monday evening along with a video clip from America's 250th anniversary celebrations at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

India can count on me 100 per cent, Trump said on Sunday night, calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "great" friend.

RELATED TOPICS

India-US Ties Donald Trump Narendra Modi
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US targets Iranian missile launch sites in ‘self-defence’ strikes amid ceasefire talks

The strikes were done 'to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces', US Central Command spokesman Capt. Tim Hawkins said in a statement
School students join an NSUI rally at Chikkamagaluru in Karnataka on Monday against the alleged NEET irregularities.
Quote left Quote right

It is so sad that they (NTA) haven’t learnt their lesson

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT