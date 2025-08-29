MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Tamil actor Vishal gets engaged to Sai Dhanshika on his 48th birthday; photos inside

While Dhanshika recently appeared in the crime action drama ‘Dhakshina’, Vishal was last seen in Sundar C’s ‘Madha Gaja Raja’

Entertainment Web Desk Published 29.08.25, 03:20 PM
Vishal and Sai Dhanshika

Vishal and Sai Dhanshika Instagram

Tamil actors Vishal and Sai Dhanshika got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Chennai on Friday, the couple said in a joint statement. The event coincided with Vishal’s 48th birthday.

Sharing photos from the engagement ceremony on Instagram, Vishal and Dhanshika wrote, “Thank u all u darlings from every nook and corner of this universe for wishing and blessing me on my special birthday. Happy to share the good news of my #engagement that happened today with @saidhanshika amidst our families. Feeling positive and blessed. Seeking your blessings and good vibes as always.”

The photos show the couple dressed in traditional outfits. They are surrounded by their loved ones in the pictures. One of the photos shows them exchanging rings.

Vishal and Dhanshika have reportedly known each other for 15 years.

Dhanshika, 35, is known for films like Manathodu Mazhaikalam (2006), Peranmai (2009), Maanja Velu (2010), and Nil Gavani Sellathey (2010). She recently starred in the crime action drama Dhakshina (2024).

Vishal has starred in films like Chellamae (2004), Satyam (2008), Aambala (2014), Ayogya (2019) and Mark Antony (2023). The actor last appeared in Madha Gaja Raja (2025), directed by Sundar C and co-starring Santhanam, Anjali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Sonu Sood.

