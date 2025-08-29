Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty launch craft beer start-up in new show ‘Do You Wanna Partner’

Best friends Shikha (Tamannaah Bhatia) and Anahita (Diana Penty) take a plunge into the start-up world with the bold idea of launching their own craft beer brand in the trailer of Prime Video’s upcoming comedy-drama series Do You Wanna Partner.

The trailer kicks off with a foot-tapping beat, giving us a peek into the lives of the two best friends as they embark on their start-up journey laced with challenges.

What follows is a funny, high-energy ride through beer barons, mobsters, and the kind of jugaad they never dreamt of. But can they break the stereotype that women can’t brew beer?

"Do You Wanna Partner is one of the most layered, emotionally complex yet fun shows I've ever been a part of. What makes it truly special is how it celebrates female friendships and the spirit of sisterhood without turning it into a women-versus-men narrative,” Tamannaah said in a statement.

“When I first came across the story of Do You Wanna Partner, what immediately drew me in was the authentic chemistry between the two female leads – something we so rarely get to see portrayed with such depth on screen. The show doesn’t just explore the entrepreneurial journey, it also beautifully captures the magic of collaboration and female friendship, making it deeply relatable,” said Diana.

Directed by Archit Kumar and Collin D'Cunha, the comedy is written by Nandini Gupta, Aarsh Vora and Mithun Gangopadhyay, who has also created the series alongside Nishant Nayak.

Slated to premiere on September 12, the series also features Jaaved Jaaferi, Nakuul Mehta, Shweta Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Sufi Motiwala, and Rannvijay Singha.

The series is produced under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment, with Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, and Apoorva Mehta as producers, and Somen Mishra and Archit Kumar as executive producers