Blackpink member Lisa meets internet sensation Punch the monkey in Japan

Blackpink member Lisa visited Japan to meet Punch, a seven-month-old macaque, who took the internet by storm recently. The rapper-singer shared photos from Ichikawa City Zoo in Chiba Prefecture on Saturday.

The 28-year-old artist posted a series of pictures from her visit to the zoo. In the photos she can be seen waving at the baby monkey. Lisa also bought an orange orangutan plushie of her own, similar to the one Punch keeps close to him.

One of the pictures shows Lisa holding the plush toy so the baby monkey can see it.

Punch became the internet’s newest star after videos of him hugging his orange orangutan went viral. Abandoned by his mother and struggling to fit in with the other monkeys at Ichikawa City Zoo near Tokyo, his only companions were the zookeepers and the stuffed toy.

The Blackpink member also attended the Grammy award-winning singer Bad Bunny’s Spotify Billions Club Live show in Tokyo on Sunday.

On the work front, Lisa is set to feature in a Netflix romcom film inspired by the iconic 1999 film Notting Hill. She made her acting debut last year with the HBO series The White Lotus Season 3.

A part of the four-member band Blackpink, Lisa is the first female solo artist in Korean music history to win the best K-pop artist title for her music video Lalisa at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2022.

The band recently dropped their third mini-album, Deadline, which is named after their latest concert tour. The band has also released their new music video, titled GO.