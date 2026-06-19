‘Taarkata’ review: Vikram Chatterjee-led tale of revenge is fun but not groundbreaking

A cop haunted by his past, a ruthless drug syndicate, a trail of murders and a thirst for revenge —Taarkata brings together all the ingredients of a commercial crime thriller. Streaming on ZEE5, the Bengali series directed by Samik Roy Chowdhury doesn't attempt to be groundbreaking. Instead, it focuses on delivering a fast-paced story packed with action and emotion.

Set in the semi-urban town of Kanipur, the story revolves around Agni (Vikram Chatterjee), a former police officer struggling with memory loss and unresolved trauma. The mystery begins with the death of Rahul, the son of influential businessman Ashok Chowdhury, whose body is discovered inside a car submerged in a lake. Rahul’s business partner Dodo (Meiyang Chang) is the main suspect, but as Agni digs deeper into the case, the investigation becomes intertwined with his own tragic past.

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The series gradually reveals Agni’s personal history through flashbacks. Once a dedicated police officer battling the drug menace in Kanipur, his life was shattered after a devastating family tragedy involving his younger brother. What follows is a journey driven as much by vengeance as by justice, with Agni attempting to piece together fragments of his past while confronting the people responsible for destroying his life.

One of Taarkata’s biggest strengths is its storytelling. With episodes running roughly 20-25 minutes each, the narrative moves swiftly and rarely overstays its welcome. The writing maintains a steady rhythm, alternating between Agni’s present-day struggle with his memories. Whenever the plot risks becoming predictable, a timely twist or revelation helps sustain viewer interest.

At the centre of the show is Vikram Chatterjee, who delivers a committed performance as the emotionally fractured protagonist. Agni is not a conventional hero; he is impulsive, unstable and frequently driven by personal rage rather than procedure. Vikram captures that volatility effectively. He is particularly impressive in the numerous combat sequences that dominate much of the series.

Satyam Bhattacharya provides welcome relief as Bumba, Agni’s loyal friend and colleague. Amid the relentless violence and grim atmosphere, his interactions with Agni inject humour into the narrative.

Priyanka Sarkar, playing nurse Chhanda, has a comparatively underwritten role but manages to leave an impression. Her relationship with Agni introduces a softer emotional layer to the story, although one wishes the character had been explored in greater depth.

Meanwhile, Meiyang Chang proves to be a pleasant surprise. Rather than portraying Dodo as a loud, caricatured villain, he opts for restraint. His dialogue delivery is commendable.

The series is packed with action, sometimes to a fault. Gunfights, chases and violent confrontations occupy a significant portion of the runtime, especially in the middle episodes.

However, Taarkata is polished without being flashy. Prosenjit Koley’s cinematography makes effective use of both interior spaces and the semi-rural landscape of Kanipur. Kuntal De’s background score, heavily influenced by rock and metal, amplifies the intensity, though it occasionally feels overused.

The hurried climax is perhaps the show’s biggest weakness. After carefully building its central mystery and emotional stakes, Taarkata rushes to tie up several narrative threads, leaving little room for certain revelations to fully land.