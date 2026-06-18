Roger Waters teams up with Palestinian singer for reimagined version of Pink Floyd’s ‘Comfortably Numb’

Pink Floyd co-founder and singer-songwriter Roger Waters collaborated with Palestinian singer Mona Miara on a reimagined version of Comfortably Numb as a tribute to Gaza’s citizens.

Released on Thursday, the reimagined rock track transforms into a poignant reflection on grief, solidarity and resistance.

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This new rendition strips back the song’s original arena-rock grandeur, replacing soaring guitar solos with sparse acoustic instrumentation, Arabic vocal arrangements and evocative Middle Eastern influences.

“Out on YT today! "Comfortably Numb Re-Imagined" - the song and full visual release - is now live on all platforms. From us to you - the people, a reflection on memory, dignity, and truth,” the 82-year-old Waters wrote on Instagram, alongside a clip from the song.

Originally released in 1979 as a part of the album The Wall, Comfortably Numb — partly inspired by real-life experiences — explores themes of emotional detachment, isolation and escapism through the story of a burnt-out rock star struggling to cope with trauma.

Both Miari and Waters add newly written verses that expand the song’s emotional and political resonance. Miari contributes a haunting Arabic section titled ‘Hind’s Lullaby’, dedicated to six-year-old Hind Rajab and framed as an imagined conversation between the child and her mother.

Waters, meanwhile, pens lyrics that meditate on memory, accountability and the value of human life.

The song was unveiled at New York City's SVA Theatre, where Miari and Waters attended the premiere of the track alongside its accompanying short film.

Directed by David Barron, the film carried footage from Gaza captured by Suhail Nassar and was produced by Yasmin Almokhamad-Sarkisian.