Syama Prasad fortnight in colleges: Government orders celebration of his life and works

The Bengal government has asked government and aided colleges and private institutions to observe a Syama Prasad Mookerjee fortnight to celebrate the life and works of the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the political arm of the RSS.

The institutions have been asked to ensure "active participation" in observing the period from Mookerjee's birth anniversary on June 23 to his death anniversary on July 6.

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The colleges have to organise essay and quiz competitions to celebrate the Right-wing icon.

Some political commentators said the drive stems from the BJP's lack of a local icon to celebrate.

"The BJP does not have much of an icon, given that most of the icons are with the Congress or the Left. So they want to celebrate Syama Prasad Mookerjee as much as possible," said political scientist Maidul Islam.

"But it must be remembered at the same time that Syama Prasad Mookerjee himself, in his speech at Benares Hindu University in 1945, underscored the importance of unity in diversity. I wonder whether the BJP will celebrate this aspect of Mookerjee as well," he said.

The state government has asked schools and colleges to observe Paschimbanga Divas on June 20 to remember the Partition of Bengal and the decision of its western part to be part of Independent India.

The director of public instructions (DPI) on Wednesday issued the order that says: "The objective of the observance is to promote awareness of the life, work and contribution of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee among the teachers, students and staff."

The activities to be observed during the fortnight have been detailed by the higher education department.

The colleges have been told to preserve records of the activities conducted along with "geo-tagged" photos for future reference.

Hours after being sworn in on May 9, chief minister Suvendu Adhikari went to the Bhowanipore house of Mookerjee, founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, from which the BJP emerged.

Party leaders have frequently cited his legacy to fuel a stronger political push in Bengal.

"Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee had told the Congress, 'You have divided India, I have divided Pakistan’. I will submit a proposal to the Cabinet and the Assembly that West Bengal's foundation day be marked on June 20, 1947. History cannot be altered," Suvendu said after stepping out of Mookerjee’s house.

A political scientist attached to a state-aided university said the celebration of Syama Prasad was meant to install him as one of Bengal's tallest leaders.

"To keep telling Bengalis how important he was or is. He has been outside the fold of the traditional icons. So the BJP is trying to resurrect a relatively marginalised icon," he said on condition of anonymity.