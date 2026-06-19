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regular-article-logo Friday, 19 June 2026

Amit Shah, US envoy discuss stronger India-US action against terror and drugs

Talks follow Modi-Trump meeting at G7 Summit, focusing on border security, counter-narcotics efforts and broader strategic cooperation

Imran Ahmed Siddiqui Published 19.06.26, 06:06 AM
India-US security cooperation

Amit Shah with US ambassador to India Sergio Gor in New Delhi on Thursday. (@USAmbIndia/X via PTI) Sourced by the Telegraph

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday met US ambassador to India Sergio Gor and held detailed discussions on strengthening security cooperation, especially in the counter-terrorism and counter-narcotics domains.

The meeting came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump held talks at the G7 Summit, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening the India-US strategic partnership.

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“Met US Ambassador to India, Mr. Sergio Gor in New Delhi today. Had a detailed discussion on further strengthening cooperation between India and the US in the area of security, particularly in counter-terrorism and counter-narcotics,” Shah said in a post on X.

India under Modi's leadership, Shah said, is firmly committed to advancing the India-US comprehensive global strategic partnership and ensuring that the people of both nations benefit from the bilateral relationship.

In a post on X, Gor said: “Had an excellent meeting with Honorable Home Minister @AmitShah. We had a fruitful discussion on enhancing collaboration to combat terrorism, shield our people from narcotics and illicit drugs, secure our borders, and jointly bring criminals to justice in both nations.”

In another post, Gor said: “Back in New Delhi after a great trip to the G7 in France. Lots of positive outcomes between the United States and India!”

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India-US Partnership India-US Ties Amit Shah
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