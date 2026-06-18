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regular-article-logo Thursday, 18 June 2026

Delhi High Court reserves verdict on Telegram’s plea against temporary ban ahead of NEET-UG retest

The judge asked both the parties to submit written submissions by 7 pm

PTI Published 18.06.26, 04:58 PM
Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court File picture

The Delhi High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a plea by Telegram against the Centre’s move to temporarily restrict access to the massaging app ahead of June 21 NEET-UG re-examination.

A vacation bench headed by Justice Tejas Karia reserved the order after hearing arguments from senior advocate Dhruv Mehta, appearing for the app, and Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who represented the Centre.

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The judge asked both the parties to submit written submissions by 7 pm.

The bench was hearing a plea of the messaging app against the Centre’s decision.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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