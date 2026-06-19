IAF delivers NEET retest papers as tight security measures kick in for June 21 exam

The Indian Air Force has so far transported sealed question papers for the June 21 NEET UG-2026 re-examination to over 20 locations across the country as part of the unprecedented security measures to ensure a leak-free test, sources said on Thursday.

The IAF has pressed into service its C-130J Super Hercules, AN-32 transport aircraft and Mi-17 helicopters to airlift the sealed question paper packets and deliver them across the country.

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The May 3 medical entrance exam was cancelled following widespread allegations of a question paper leak, affecting more than 22 lakh aspirants and triggering nationwide outrage and condemnation.

Sources said the question papers were being transported to more than 50 designated education hubs using military aircraft and helicopters. From there, the papers will be transported to examination centres through a closely monitored road network. The military air assets are also being used to minimise transit delays.

“Military and security officials have been directed to remain on standby and be prepared to provide any additional assistance required for the smooth conduct of the re-examination,” said a government official.

Several government agencies and the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam, are said to have put in place a multi-layer security system for the retest. Security personnel, local administration officials and law enforcement agencies have been deployed to oversee the transportation and distribution of examination materials.

Paper setters, translators and other officials associated with confidential stages of question paper preparation have been housed at a secure, undisclosed location and placed under continuous supervision till the examination ends. They have been barred from using mobile phones, laptops, smartwatches and other communication devices. Internet access has been restricted, outside communication has been prohibited, and movement in and out of the facility is being monitored.

Review meet

Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is under fire for the alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exam, on Thursday chaired a meeting of senior officials and functionaries of his ministry, state governments and the NTA to assess the exam preparedness.

The minister is reported to have said that officers designated by the ministry will reach all the states to coordinate activities related to the re-examination and will report to the command centre headed by the director-general of the NTA. More than 220 participants attended the meeting in hybrid mode.