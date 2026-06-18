Doraemon heads to Indian cinemas for the first time with underwater adventure

After entertaining generations of fans on television, Doraemon is finally set to make its Indian theatrical debut.

TV Asahi and PVR INOX Pictures will release Doraemon the Movie: New Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil in cinemas across India on October 2. The film, based on Fujiko F. Fujio's original manga, will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

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The story follows Nobita, Doraemon and their friends on an underwater camping trip using Doraemon's secret gadgets. Their adventure takes an unexpected turn when they discover a mysterious undersea civilisation, the Mu Federation, and are drawn into a battle against the legendary Castle of the Undersea Devil that threatens the fate of the planet.

Ahead of the release, Doraemon will make his first public appearance as part of the film's promotional campaign at CORE, a pop culture festival organised by Black White Orange (BWO), at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Center on June 20 and 21. The event will feature a dedicated Doraemon zone with themed installations, interactive activities, photo opportunities and a giant inflatable. The nationwide campaign will also include school outreach programmes, digital promotions, outdoor advertising and mall activations.

“We are honored to finally bring Doraemon to the big screen in India after 20 years. In this movie, Doraemon and his friends set off on a grand adventure in the deep ocean,” said Maiko Sumida, Head of Animation Sales and Development, International Business Department, TV Asahi.

“From large-scale consumer engagement and unforgettable fan experiences to exciting retail extensions, our vision is to make this Doraemon release a grand event in India,” said Mitali Desai, COO and Co-founder, Black White Orange (BWO).

“Doraemon is a character that has transcended generations and holds a special place in the hearts of millions of Indian fans. At a time when the growing popularity of anime and Japanese storytelling continues to find passionate audiences across India, we are delighted to bring Doraemon the Movie: New Nobita and the Castle of the Undersea Devil to theatres across the country and create a shared big-screen experience for families, children, and longtime fans alike,” added Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR INOX Pictures.

Doraemon officially made its Indian television debut on February 13, 2005, broadcasting on Hungama TV. In November 2010, Hungama's sister channel, Disney Channel India, began airing reruns of the series.

In India, Doraemon currently telecasts regularly on Disney Channel India and is also available for streaming on JioHotstar.