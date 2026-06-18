‘Queens’ review: Mimi Chakraborty leads a fierce tale of sisterhood and survival

In recent years, stories about women overcoming trauma have become increasingly common across streaming platforms. What sets Queens, Hoichoi's latest thriller directed by Nirjhar Mitra, apart is that it refuses to linger in victimhood. Instead, it transforms grief into a weapon and places four women at the heart of a revenge saga that unfolds against the misty backdrop of north Bengal.

Although Queens is a familiar tale of betrayal and vengeance, its female-led perspective and brisk storytelling injects freshness into a genre traditionally dominated by men.

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The story begins at the influential Sarkar household, where celebrations are in full swing for a lavish wedding. Amid the festivities, a devastating massacre changes everything. A brutal attack orchestrated by rival kingpin Nilmoni Mishra wipes out four men of the Sarkar family in a single night. Left behind are four widows — Meera, Sabitri, Jhuma and Polly — whose lives are shattered in an instant.

What follows is not a story of retaliation. Led by the pregnant Meera, the women gradually regroup and begin plotting the downfall of the Mishras. As the series progresses, the narrative explores the underworld of crime, trafficking, and political influence.

One of the biggest strengths of Queens is its pace. Spread across seven episodes of roughly half an hour each, the series wastes little time. There is always a new development, a fresh twist or another obstacle standing in the protagonists’ way.

Mimi Chakraborty is undoubtedly the show’s biggest asset. As Meera, she delivers a commanding performance that balances vulnerability with determination. The character undergoes a dramatic transformation — from a newlywed who witnesses her husband's murder to the mastermind leading a campaign of revenge. Mimi handles this journey with conviction.

That said, Meera occasionally feels almost invincible, seemingly prepared for every crisis with a solution already in hand. While her confidence is empowering, some of her victories arrive a little too easily, reducing the sense of danger.

Complementing Mimi is her gang of girls. Baisakhi Marjit lends gravitas as the emotional pillar among the widows. Payel De leaves a strong impression despite playing a mute character. Debjani Singha is equally impressive. However, one wishes the series had given the supporting women more opportunities to actively participate in the revenge plot instead of concentrating much of the action around Meera.

Among the male actors, Joydeep Mukherjee is menacing as Nilmoni Mishra, while Durbar Sharma brings intensity to his role. Arna Mukhopadhyay makes his antagonist believable as well.

Director Nirjhar Mitra deserves credit for making excellent use of the north Bengal setting. The hills, fog-covered landscapes and sprawling estates create an atmosphere that is both beautiful and threatening. The contrast between the region's scenic charm and the violence unfolding within it adds texture to the storytelling.

The music by Mainak Mazoomdar complements the mood effectively, while the use of rap elements adds an interesting contemporary flavour. Prosenjit Chowdhury's cinematography captures both the grandeur and grit of the world convincingly.