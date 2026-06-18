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regular-article-logo Thursday, 18 June 2026

Ram Temple donation swindle: SIT quizzes trust member on cash counting, staff appointments

The three-member special investigation team reached the Ram Temple complex at around 8.30 am on Thursday and continued its investigation for the fourth consecutive day

PTI Published 18.06.26, 08:57 PM
Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Ram temple in Ayodhya. File picture

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing alleged embezzlement of funds linked to the Ram Temple trust questioned Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Dr Anil Mishra on Thursday regarding the mechanism used for counting donated money and the recruitment of personnel involved in the process, sources said.

The three-member SIT reached the Ram Temple complex around 8.30 am and continued its investigation for the fourth consecutive day.

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According to sources, Mishra was specifically questioned on the system for counting offerings and the appointments of employees engaged in handling donations.

On June 13, the Uttar Pradesh government set up the SIT after the temple trust sought an investigation into allegations of misappropriation of donation funds.

The SIT includes Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Vijay Vishwas Pant, Inspector General of Police Kiran S, and Special Secretary (Finance) Neel Ratan.

The probe was initiated following allegations raised by Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, who on June 7 referred to reports claiming that crores of rupees from Ram Temple donations were missing and urged judicial intervention.

On Thursday, Yadav said on X that Ayodhya would prove to be a "Kurukshetra" for those responsible for wrongdoing.

He also claimed the controversy had impacted local businesses and livelihoods dependent on temple tourism and accused the BJP government of lacking transparency in the investigation.

Yadav demanded daily updates on the SIT probe, alleging that public trust in the agency had eroded due to what he termed "widespread corruption under the BJP government." The fund embezzlement row has triggered sharp political exchanges between the ruling BJP and opposition parties.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit the Ram Temple on Friday.

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