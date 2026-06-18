Kareena Kapoor, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer ‘Daayra’ to release in September

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s upcoming drama film Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is set to release in theatres on September 18, she announced on Thursday.

Daayra also stars Prithviraaj Sukumaran in a lead role.

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Sharing a glimpse into the film’s behind-the-scenes moments and shooting schedules on her official Instagram handle, Kareena wrote, “This one is for the books…Raw and unseen.A sneak peek behind the scenes of DAAYRA.#Daayra arrives in cinemas on 18th September.”

The clip also included snippets of her time working with Meghna.

Daayra marks Kareena’s 68th film in her 25-year career. It is also her first time starring alongside Prithviraj.

In September 2025, Kareena and Prithviraj revealed glimpses from the first day of filming, sharing behind-the-scenes moments from the set. Kareena captioned her post, “Day 1. 68th film Daayra with the most amazing @meghnagulzar and @therealprithvi...Send love and blessings.”

Her updates showed the cast and crew performing a puja, holding script discussions, trying on looks, and blocking scenes.

“#Daayra is officially rolling. A new story, a new journey that challenges and excites in equal parts. Thrilled to be stepping into this world,” Prithviraj had posted at that time.

Veteran lyricist Gulzar also visited the set during the initial schedule, interacting with the team during early preparations.

According to the National Award-winning director, Daayra will present a narrative designed to prompt viewers to examine social structures and the systems that shape them. The film is jointly produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios.

Kareena was last seen in Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff.

Prithviraj, on the other hand, has S. S. Rajamouli’s next directorial co-starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.

Meghna’s last directorial venture was the 2023 biographical war drama Sam Bahadur, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra. At the 71st National Film Awards, the film bagged three awards — Best Feature Film Promoting National, Social and Environmental Values, Best Costume Design, and Best Make-up Artist.