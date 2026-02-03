MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
‘Dhurandhar 2’ teaser out: More firepower and bloodshed as Ranveer Singh takes the reins

The upcoming Aditya Dhar-directed film is set to hit theatres on March 19

Entertainment Web Desk Published 03.02.26, 12:31 PM
Ranveer Singh in ‘Dhurandhar 2’

Ranveer Singh in ‘Dhurandhar 2’ YouTube

Ranveer Singh returns to seek revenge in the first-look teaser of Dhurandhar 2, dropped by the makers on Tuesday.

The one-minute-12-second-long video offers a glimpse into Ranveer taking the reins in Lyari. The clip interweaves scenes from the original film, highlighting the continuity of the story.

The video ends with Ranveer’s voiceover saying, “This is new India, It will enter the house as well as kill.”

Released on December 5, Dhurandhar boasts an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and R. Madhavan alongside Ranveer.

Set in Pakistan’s Lyari town, the spy thriller centres on an Indian spy, Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer), who infiltrates a local gang of criminals and arms dealers.

The action drama smashed several box office records after its release. It emerged as the highest grossing Indian film of 2025, the highest grossing film of Ranveer Singh’s career and the fourth-highest grossing Indian film of all time.

Akshaye Khanna is reportedly set to make a comeback in the sequel.

Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19. It is set to clash with K.G.F star Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups at the box office.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the film will be released in theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

