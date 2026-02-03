‘Recommend exercising free will’: Chappell Roan reacts to row over nearly topless Grammy outfit

American singer-songwriter Chappell Roan, whose nearly topless burgundy dress at the Grammy Awards ceremony on Monday became all the buzz on the internet, has shrugged off the negative remark, batting for “individual freedom”.

On Tuesday, the Red Wine Supernova singer posted pictures of herself on the red carpet of the Grammys on Instagram. Alongside the photographs, the artist penned a note addressing online hate in a humorous, lighthearted manner.

“Giggling because I don’t even think this is THAT outrageous of an outfit. The look is actually so awesome and weird,” she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

“I recommend just exercising your free will, it’s really fun and silly. Thank you for having me @grammys and those who voted for me,” she added.

On Monday, she presented the New Artist of the Year award to Olivia Dean at the Grammys in Los Angeles.

Chappell Roan, who lifted the Artist of the Year title in 2024, opted for a bold Mugler gown, an archive-inspired “naked dress” look that appeared to be draped from faux nipple rings and featured a transparent layer.

Soon after her appearance at the ceremony, the internet trolled and criticised her outfit, labelling it as ‘disgusting’, ‘attention seeking’ and ‘low class’.

However, many appreciated her “daring” outfit and “imaginative fashion statement”, comparing it with Jennifer Lopez’s iconic Versace gown from the 2000 Grammy Awards.

Chappell Roan, born Kayleigh Rose Amstutz in Missouri, is an acclaimed American singer-songwriter known for her theatrical, “drag-inspired queer pop” music.

Her 2023 debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, became a breakout hit, followed by hits like Good Luck, Babe!. She is known for campy, high-fashion aesthetics.