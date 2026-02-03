MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
New Michael Jackson biopic trailer counts the cost of growing up in the public eye

The upcoming film, which explores the life, legacy and music of the pop legend, will hit theatres on April 24

Entertainment Web Desk Published 03.02.26, 04:33 PM
The film stars Michael’s nephew Jaafar Jackson as the King of Pop

YouTube

A new trailer offering a glimpse into Michael Jackson’s early years in the industry was dropped by the makers of the pop legend’s upcoming biopic on Monday.

The two-minute-17-second-long trailer opens with moments from Jackson’s life when he started out in the music industry, particularly highlighting his time with Jackson 5, the group he was part of with his brothers. His experience with the band was rooted in extreme discipline and pressure that arose from familial expectations, particularly from his father.

With the extraordinary talent that Jackson cultivated at a young age, the King of Pop frequently suffered from self-doubt before stepping on to the stage, prompting him to repeat words of affirmation to himself. Rather than a glorified portrayal, the film is expected to lean towards an intimate picture of Jackson’s life — both personal and professional.

The upcoming film, which explores the life, legacy and music of the pop legend, will hit theatres on April 24. Prior to the theatrical release, Michael is set to have its international premiere in Berlin on April 10.

The film stars Michael’s nephew Jaafar Jackson in his feature film debut, Nia Long (Empire, The Best Man franchise), Laura Harrier (BlacKkKlansman, Spider-Man: Homecoming) and Juliano Krue Valdi (The Loud House, Arco). Miles Teller (Top Gun: Maverick, Whiplash) and two-time Academy Award nominee Colman Domingo (Sing Sing, Rustin) are also set to appear.

Michael is directed by Antoine Fuqua, known for helming Training Day, Olympus Has Fallen and The Equalizer franchise, from a screenplay by John Logan.

The film is produced by Graham King (The Departed, Bohemian Rhapsody) for his company GK Films, John Branca (executive producer of This Is It, Thriller 40) and John McClain (executive producer of This Is It, Thriller 40).

It is distributed by Lionsgate in North America and Japan (in partnership with Kino Films) and by Universal Pictures internationally.

