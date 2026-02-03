Gangster Hussain Ustara’s daughter seeks stay on Shahid Kapoor’s ‘O’ Romeo’ release

Sanober Shaikh, daughter of gangster Hussain Ustara, approached a Mumbai civil court on Monday seeking a stay on the release of Shahid Kapoor’s upcoming film O’ Romeo, alleging it is an unauthorised biopic that misrepresents her late father’s life.

Directed by Vishaal Bhardwaj, the action drama is based on journalist-author Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai.

Sanober has filed the suit against the film’s producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Bhardwaj, and Zaidi. The civil court is set to hear the matter on February 6.

In her petition, filed through lawyer D.V. Saroj, Sanober alleged that the film was being made for commercial gain without her consent. She stressed that it portrays her father solely as a gangster, which is inaccurate, and warned that its release could cause “irreparable harm” to her and her children, who deserve to live in peace.

“The film O’ Romeo was being produced with the intent of commercial and monetary gain and no prior consent had been obtained from the plaintiff (Sanober Shaikh),” the lawsuit stated.

Sanober further informed that her father helped prevent crimes across India, especially in Mumbai, and supported the police in catching criminals. She added that the filmmakers are “using a human tragedy for profit”.

However, Bhardwaj and Nadiadwala’s team have denied the claims, saying that the film is entirely fictional.

Several pieces of evidence to support her claim that the film is directly linked to her father, including a podcast interview in which a former police officer reportedly connects the film’s story to Ustara, have been submitted by Sanober.

Sanober, in her petition, has asked the court to issue a permanent injunction preventing the filmmakers from releasing the movie in theatres, on television, or on any OTT platform on February 13 or afterwards.

O’ Romeo also stars Triptii Dimri, and Farida Jalal in key roles and will feature Disha Patani in a special appearance.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O’Romeo is set to hit theatres on February 13.