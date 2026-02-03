‘Dhadak 2’ director Shazia Iqbal faces flak for criticising ‘Dhurandhar’, turns Instagram account private

Dhadak 2 director Shazia Iqbal has come under fire for allegedly criticising Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar in an Instagram story where she did not name the film but used music from it.

“What a sinister film! It’s not hidden, it’s not unintentional, inciting hate and violence is in the DNA of the film. But it’s a ‘well made’ film guys… With some cool BgM. Well done industry dud bros. Glad that most of y’all don’t care about minorities enough to even hide your blatant apathy,” Iqbal wrote on Instagram.

Many internet users instantly noticed the use of a song from Dhurandhar in the background, and drew the conclusion that the criticism was directed at the Aditya Dhar film.

Iqbal’s sharp criticism has sparked widespread online discussions and heated debates which prompted her to turn her account private on Monday.

But her post had gone viral before she could change her Instagram settings to private..

“Dhadak 2 director Shazia Iqbal is crying over Dhurandhar, but the irony is that she herself directed a film that tried to incite hatred,” an X user shared.

“Shazia Iqbal called Dhurandhar ‘a sinister film’ and claimed it incites hate and violence in its DNA, criticising how industry insiders respond to its impact on minorities. Aisa kya dikha diya movie ne minorities ke against yahan? (What exactly have they shown that is against the minorities?) Or do her likes believe in nationalism with Pakistan?” one of them wrote on X.

Set in Pakistan’s Lyari town, the spy thriller centres on an Indian spy, Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer), who infiltrates a local gang of criminals and arms dealers.

Released on December 5, Dhurandhar boasts an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and R. Madhavan alongside Ranveer. A sequel to the film is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19.

Some fans took a jibe at Iqbal’s film Dhadak 2, calling it a “forced propaganda” on casteism. “Shazia Iqbal who made Dhadak 2 displaying forced propaganda on casteism has audacity to post sly against Dhurandhar lol,” came a tweet.

“She made a remake of a Tamil film whose director supported Udhayanithi Stalin's statement on Hindus (malaria, dengue, etc.),” wrote an X user, referring to Dhadak 2, which is a remake of the acclaimed 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, Dhadak 2 stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, focusing on themes of caste-based discrimination and love.

Many other celebrities from the Bollywood fraternity have flagged problems in Dhurandhar. While Hrithik Roshan appreciated the film’s craft, he said that he “hated the politics”. Anurag Kashyap, on the other hand, mentioned that the film is “courageous but questionable”.