Sunny Deol-starrer war drama ‘Border 2’ crosses Rs 300-crore mark worldwide

Sunny Deol-starrer war drama Border 2 has crossed the Rs 300-crore mark worldwide at the end of its first week in theatres, as per latest trade reports.

At the time this report was published on Friday, the film’s total worldwide collection stood at Rs 309.50 crore gross, according to figures with industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

According to production banner T-Series, Border 2 has so far earned Rs 244.97 crore nett in India since its January 23 release.

The Anurag Singh directorial opened to Rs 30 crore nett in India, as per Sacnilk. On Republic Day, it earned Rs 63.59 crore nett, as per the makers.

Border 2 has emerged as the second-highest-grossing film of Sunny Deol’s career. Only Gadar 2, with a lifetime collection of Rs 525.7 crore, remains ahead.

Border 2 has crossed the lifetime worldwide collections of recent hits such as Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par (Rs 266 crore) and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 267 crore).

Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, is the second instalment in the war drama franchise that began with J.P. Dutta’s 1997 directorial Border. The upcoming film follows India’s war against Pakistan in 1971.

Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh and Medha Rana round off the cast of Border 2, which is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films.