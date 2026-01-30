MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 30 January 2026

Sunny Deol-starrer war drama ‘Border 2’ crosses Rs 300-crore mark worldwide

The Anurag Singh directorial has emerged as the second-highest-grossing film of Deol’s career

Entertainment Web Desk Published 30.01.26, 02:43 PM
‘Border 2’ poster

‘Border 2’ poster File Picture

Sunny Deol-starrer war drama Border 2 has crossed the Rs 300-crore mark worldwide at the end of its first week in theatres, as per latest trade reports.

At the time this report was published on Friday, the film’s total worldwide collection stood at Rs 309.50 crore gross, according to figures with industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to production banner T-Series, Border 2 has so far earned Rs 244.97 crore nett in India since its January 23 release.

The Anurag Singh directorial opened to Rs 30 crore nett in India, as per Sacnilk. On Republic Day, it earned Rs 63.59 crore nett, as per the makers.

Border 2 has emerged as the second-highest-grossing film of Sunny Deol’s career. Only Gadar 2, with a lifetime collection of Rs 525.7 crore, remains ahead.

Border 2 has crossed the lifetime worldwide collections of recent hits such as Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par (Rs 266 crore) and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 267 crore).

Border 2, directed by Anurag Singh, is the second instalment in the war drama franchise that began with J.P. Dutta’s 1997 directorial Border. The upcoming film follows India’s war against Pakistan in 1971.

Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh and Medha Rana round off the cast of Border 2, which is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, in association with J.P. Dutta’s J.P. Films.

RELATED TOPICS

Border 2 Sunny Deol Varun Dhawan Diljit Dosanjh Ahan Shetty
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi High Court questions DGCA over ‘indefinite’ relaxation of pilot fatigue norms

The court asked that when a temporary relaxation was given for night duty norms to IndiGo, why was the norm on non-substitution of weekly rest and leaves withdrawn without any deadline
Author Amitav Ghosh speaks during the Exide Kolkata Literary Meet, at Alipore Museum in Kolkata, Friday, Jan. 23, 2026.
Quote left Quote right

The notion of self-sufficient retreats is impractical. Solar panels system require regular upkeep

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT