‘Sharam aani chahiye’: Sunny Deol lashes out at paparazzi amid Dharmendra’s health scare

Actor Sunny Deol had an outburst on the paparazzi stationed outside the Deol house amid the relentless media spotlight on his ailing father Dharmendra and his family, shows a video that went viral on Thursday.

In the videos doing the rounds, Deol is seen stepping out of his Juhu residence and lashing out at the media.

“Aap logo ko sharam aani chahiye. Aapke ghar mein maa-baap hai, aapke bachche hai. Aur wo dekh c***** ki tarah video kar ja rahe ho. Sharam nahi aati (You all should be ashamed. You have parents and children at home too. And here you are filming like this. Don’t you feel any shame?),” the 68-year-old tells the paparazzi in the video.

His reaction comes days after his family requested for privacy following the hospitalisation and subsequent discharge of Dharmendra this week.

The veteran actor’s family took him home on Wednesday morning from Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where the 89-year-old was undergoing treatment for more than 10 days.

On Tuesday morning, reports of the veteran actor’s death were published citing sources close to his family.

In April, Dharmendra underwent an eye graft surgery. He is set to turn 90 on 8 December.

Dharmendra made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. He rose to fame in the 1960s with films like Anpadh, Bandini, Anupama and Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke, before becoming one of Bollywood’s top leading men with iconic performances in Sholay, Dharam Veer, Chupke Chupke, Mera Gaon Mera Desh and Dream Girl.

The actor was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. His next film, Ikkis, featuring Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, is scheduled for release on December 25.

Dharmendra is married to Hema Malini. He has three children - two sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and daughter Vijeta Deol - from his first marriage, and two daughters Esha and Ahana Deol from his second marriage.