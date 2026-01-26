MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
Sunny Deol and Jyothika to collaborate for the first time for an action thriller

The untitled project will be directed by Balaji Ganesh and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, along with filmmaker A R Murugadoss

Entertainment Web Desk Published 26.01.26, 10:25 AM
Sunny Deol; Jyothika

Sunny Deol; Jyothika File picture

Actors Sunny Deol and Jyothika are set to collaborate for an upcoming film, marking their first on-screen pairing.

Touted to be an action thriller, the untitled project will be directed by Balaji Ganesh. The makers are set to begin production in February, according to a press release.

The film brings together producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, along with filmmaker A R Murugadoss.

Deol was last seen in Border 2, which released on Friday. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is the second instalment in the war drama franchise that began with 1997’s Border.

Also starring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, Border 2 has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J P Dutta and Nidhi Dutta, and has earned Rs 72.69 crore nett at the domestic box office in two days.

The actor will next appear in Lahore 1947 alongside Preity Zinta. The film is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and is produced under Aamir Khan’s banner, Aamir Khan Productions.

Jyothika’s most recent work is Dabba Cartel, a Netflix series that released in February 2025. The show also starred Shalini, Anjali Anand, Nimisha Sajayan and Shabana Azmi. Her previous big screen outing was Ajay Devgn-starrer Shaitaan.

