Suman Mukhopadhyay’s ‘Putulnacher Itikatha’ to drop on Hoichoi this month

After its world premiere at the 2025 International Film Festival of Rotterdam (IFFR), Suman Mukhopadhyay’s Putulnacher Itikatha is set to drop on Hoichoi later this month, the streamer announced on Saturday.

Based on a novel of the same name by legendary Bengali author Manik Bandyopadhyay, Putulnacher Itikatha hit the big screen in August. The film will stream on Hoichoi 14 November onwards.

“Based on a novel by Manik Bandyopadhyay, Putulnacher Itikatha comes to Hoichoi after its big screen run. #PutulNacherItikotha: Date Announcement | Film directed by @suman_director66 premieres worldwide on 14 November, only on #hoichoi,” the streamer wrote on Instagram.

Starring Abir Chatterjee, Jaya Ahsan, Dhritiman Chaterji, Ananya Chatterjee, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Surangana Bandyopadhyay, Putulnacher Itikatha revolves around Shashi, an urbane doctor, who visits his rural hometown, a place steeped in traditional and seemingly outdated practices, for what he plans to be a brief visit.

However, as he becomes deeply entwined in the lives of the villagers, his temporary stay begins to take on a sense of permanence.

The film has been a passion project for Mukhopadhyay for over 16 years. Reflecting on its Rotterdam selection in the competition section, the director had shared his excitement in a social media post, saying, “This is a high point in my filmmaking career”.