Steven Spielberg’s ‘Disclosure Day’ tops global box office with $92.9 million debut

Steven Spielberg's latest sci-fi thriller Disclosure Day opened at No. 1 at the global box office, earning USD 92.9 million worldwide in its debut weekend, according to Variety.

The film collected USD 48.9 million from 73 international markets and USD 44 million domestically, marking Spielberg's biggest opening weekend for an original film.

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Starring Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor and Colman Domingo, Disclosure Day follows a meteorologist and a cybersecurity expert who join forces to uncover a government conspiracy involving extraterrestrial life.

Premium-format screens contributed significantly to the film's opening performance. IMAX and other large-format theaters accounted for approximately 15 per cent of international ticket sales, generating USD 6.5 million overseas.

Among international markets, the United Kingdom and Ireland led with USD 7.6 million, followed by Mexico with USD 3.9 million. China and France each contributed USD 2.9 million.

Meanwhile, indie horror film Obsession continued its strong theatrical run, earning USD 19 million domestically and lifting its worldwide total to USD 286.5 million.

Last weekend's box-office leader Scary Movie dropped to third place with USD 14.5 million, while Backrooms added USD 11.3 million during the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Michael Jackson biopic Michael moved closer to another box-office milestone. The film earned an additional USD 21 million globally, bringing its worldwide total to USD 932.2 million and placing it within reach of the USD 950 million mark.