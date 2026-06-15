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regular-article-logo Monday, 15 June 2026

Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela drop first photo of newborn twins on wedding anniversary

Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed the twins — a boy and a girl — on February 1

Entertainment Web Desk Published 15.06.26, 10:03 AM
Ram Charan twins

(left to right) Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela; daughter Klin Kaara and twins Shivram and Anveera Devi Instagram/ @upasanakaminenikonidela

Actor Ram Charan and his wife, entrepreneur Upasana Konidela, shared a first glimpse of their twins on the occasion of their wedding anniversary. The couple welcomed their twins, a boy and a girl, on February 1.

Ram Charan and Upasana have named their newborn twins Shivram and Anveera Devi.

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Sharing pictures of their twins’ hands alongside the hand of their first child, daughter Klin Kaara, Upasana wrote on Instagram, “Heart is full.”

Reacting to the post, industry colleagues including Kajal Aggarwal, Huma Qureshi reacted with heart emoticons.

Ram Charan married Upasana, the vice-chairman of Apollo Charity, in June 2012. The two had known each other for several years and were friends before they began dating. They got engaged in December 2011.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Klin Kaara, in June 2023.

During Diwali 2025, Upasana had hinted at a second pregnancy by sharing a video from her Seemantham (baby shower) ceremony on social media. “This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love and double the blessings,” she wrote at the time.

On the work front, Ram Charan was last seen in Buchi Babu Sanam’s sports drama Peddi, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor.

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Ram Charan Peddi Upasana Kamineni Konidela
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