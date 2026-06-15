‘Life Goes On’ singer Oliver Tree dies in helicopter crash in Brazil at 32

American musician Oliver Tree has died in a helicopter crash in Brazil at the age of 32, according to reports.

Two helicopters collided over Rio de Janeiro on Sunday morning and crashed in the city's western zone, killing all six people on board, including Tree, several Brazilian media outlets reported.

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Rio de Janeiro's military fire department said one of the helicopters crashed into a car dealership where several electric vehicles were parked, sparking a fire that was later extinguished.

Authorities said an investigation was under way to determine the cause of the collision.

Tree, who was in Brazil as part of a world tour, was aboard one of the helicopters involved in the crash, a police source told AFP. The source said all occupants of the aircraft were killed.

The singer was listed among the six people on the manifests of the two helicopters shared by the source. The victims could not yet be formally identified because their bodies were badly burned in the crash, the source added.

According to reports, the other passengers included a Brazilian music producer, an Argentine video director and Argentine YouTuber Gaspar Prim, known online as Gaspi.

Firefighters said the helicopters collided mid-air in the western suburb of Recreio dos Bandeirantes before plunging into the parking area of an electric vehicle dealership. Around 20 vehicles caught fire as a result of the crash.

One helicopter was carrying five people while the other had only the pilot on board. There were no survivors.

Tree was known for songs including Life Goes On, Miss You and Alien Boy. He had more than 11 million monthly listeners on Spotify. His most popular tracks have collectively been streamed more than 700 million times.

The musician was scheduled to perform more than 70 shows across 30 countries on seven continents during his world tour.

He last performed in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on June 4. On Saturday, he shared a video on Instagram showing himself playing football in a Brazilian neighbourhood.

In 2024, Tree received a Brit Award nomination for International Song alongside German producer Robin Schulz for their collaboration Miss You.

In 2020, Tree set a Guinness World Record for the world's largest kick scooter, measuring 4.16 metres in height and 3.13 metres in length. According to the Guinness World Records website, the feat was achieved to “fulfil a lifelong dream”.