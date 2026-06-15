US-Iran peace deal reached, to be signed on June 19 in Switzerland: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday announced that the United States and Iran have reached a peace agreement to end months of conflict, with the deal scheduled to be formally signed in Switzerland on June 19.

In a post on X, Sharif said, “Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED.”

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He said both sides had agreed to the "immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon.”

“The official signing ceremony will be on Friday, 19 June in Switzerland,” he said.

Sharif thanked the US and Iran for their commitment to pursuing a diplomatic resolution to the conflict and expressed appreciation to Qatar for its role in the negotiations.

He also extended sincere appreciation to “our brothers in this mediation effort, the great leadership of the State of Qatar", for their support in reaching the agreement.

“I would also especially thank the visionary leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Turkiye for their immense contributions in this regard,” he added.

“With the agreement now in place, mediators will facilitate a series of meetings this week. These pre-implementation discussions will lay the foundation for the technical talks and the official signing ceremony, he concluded.

Sharif tagged US President Donald Trump, Vice President J D Vance, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi in his post.

Earlier, Trump announced the breakthrough on Truth Social on Sunday evening, a development that eased pressure on global energy markets. Officials familiar with the process said the agreement would be formally signed in Switzerland on June 19.

However, details of the deal were not immediately available.

Meanwhile, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed the agreement on state television but said Tehran would begin implementing it only after the deal is formally signed on Friday.

Pakistan has emerged as a key mediator in the US-Iran negotiations, facilitating contacts between Washington and Tehran and supporting diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the conflict.

Welcoming the development, Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari described the agreement as a positive step towards regional stability.

“I warmly welcome the conclusion of the Peace Deal between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, an important first step towards reducing tensions and advancing peace through dialogue. This positive development reflects the statesmanship and commitment of all parties involved," he said in a statement.

He commended Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for his leadership and vision in facilitating the process and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir for supporting regional stability.

"I also acknowledge Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the dedicated diplomatic teams from all participating countries whose professionalism, perseverance, and quiet efforts behind the scenes helped make this achievement possible,” he said.

According to officials, the agreement was negotiated through mediators including Pakistan and Qatar, which had earlier helped secure a two-week ceasefire on April 8. The ceasefire was subsequently extended to allow the negotiations to continue until a final settlement was reached.

The conflict began after the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on February 28. The fighting resulted in the deaths of several senior Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander Mohammad Pakpour and Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh, among others.

Khamenei's son, Mojtaba, is now the supreme leader but has not been seen in public since the war began.