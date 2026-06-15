Raghava Lawrence says he is taking political plunge driven by ‘desire to serve the public’

Actor-choreographer Raghava Lawrence on Sunday hinted at a possible entry into politics, saying he would soon make an important announcement regarding his future plans.

Lawrence met a large group of fans at his residence in Uthandi, Chennai, where he discussed his proposed political journey and sought their views before taking the next step.

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Speaking to ANI, he said, “I will soon announce my political journey. I will share important details related to it with my fans in the coming days... The current political and social circumstances have compelled me to consider entering politics. My decision is driven by a desire to serve the people without any expectations... I value the support and suggestions of the public”.

He also said that a larger meeting with his supporters would be organised in the coming days, during which he plans to share more details about his political roadmap.

Earlier, in a post on X, Lawrence had written, “Do your duty sincerely, without expecting anything in return. I Need Your Advice and Guidance. I never imagined entering politics. I never had any intention of earning money or seeking a seat. My only thought was that if someone I believed in and close to me entered politics, I would stand by them and work alongside them to serve society on a larger scale than I was already doing as an individual. Today, circumstances have brought me to a point where I need to enter politics.”

“In the video I’m sharing today at 10:00 AM, I’ve spoken about my understanding of politics, how it came into my life, my mother’s perspective on politics, and a few important and interesting incidents that have shaped my journey straight from my heart with complete honesty and transparency. I request you to watch the video till the end and share your thoughts with me. Your advice and guidance mean a lot to me as I take this important step with all your blessings,” he added.

Speculation about Lawrence's political entry has intensified following the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. He is expected to contest from Trichy East constituency.

Tamil Nadu chief minister Vijay, who leads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), contested and won from both Trichy East and Perambur constituencies. Vijay opted to keep Perambur.