Fate of 12 in limbo over India-Bangladesh border standoff in Nadia; BSF-BGB dispute continues

Tensions simmered along the India-Bangladesh border in Nadia district’s Murutia area for the third consecutive day on Sunday as a standoff between the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) over a group of 12 persons remained unresolved despite two rounds of flag meetings.

According to BSF sources, the BGB attempted to send the 12 persons — comprising four men and an equal number of women and children — into Indian territory, claiming that they were Indian citizens. The BSF, however, firmly rejected the claim, maintaining that the individuals were Bangladeshi nationals attempting to infiltrate India and could not be allowed entry.

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Senior BSF officers late on Sunday maintained that the group was “on the Bangladesh side of the border”.

The confrontation started on Friday near the Raninagar border area under the Murutia police station limits in Nadia district. Across the border lies Pragpur in Bangladesh’s Kushtia district.

According to sources, the BGB alleged that the BSF pushed the 12 individuals into Bangladesh through a gate in the barbed-wire fence on Friday. Later on Friday, a large crowd gathered in support of the BGB’s efforts to send the 12 persons into India. As scores of Kushtia villagers allegedly started verbally abusing the BSF personnel, the situation turned tense along the international border, prompting intensive deployment and continuous monitoring by border forces of both countries.

Allegations and counter-allegations led to a heated exchange between the two forces and prompted the first round of flag meetings on Friday afternoon.

However, the discussions failed to produce any breakthrough.

The group was subsequently seen waiting near the Zero Line in a paddy field along the banks of the Mathabhanga river close to border pillar No. 148/3-S near Raninagar.

Local sources said villagers arranged food and temporary accommodation for them along the border in the intervening night.

A second round of talks was held on Saturday afternoon, during which the BGB reiterated its claim that the 12 people were Indian citizens and accused the BSF of having earlier pushed them into Bangladesh. Again, the BSF categorically rejected the allegation and maintained that the group was attempting to enter India illegally from the Bangladeshi side.

The meeting once again ended without any resolution, prolonging the deadlock.

BSF sources asserted that no individual had been pushed into Bangladesh through the Raninagar border.

A senior BSF officer in Calcutta told The Telegraph on Sunday: “Some people are sitting on the Bangladesh side close to the border and we have been watching their movement closely. We have checked their identities. They are Bangladeshi nationals and there is no question of accepting them. They are

infiltrators.”

The officer added: “At present, they are sitting on their side (of the territory) while our personnel are watching them to ensure that they do not sneak into our territory.”

Another BSF source said: “There is no question of taking anyone back. However, in the interest of maintaining bilateral relations and considering the concerns raised by the neighbouring country, the matter has been referred to higher authorities. Further action will be taken in accordance with the instructions received."

The latest episode comes against the backdrop of a series of confrontations between the BSF and the BGB at multiple locations along the India-Bangladesh border over the past month.

Allegations and counter-allegations regarding illegal crossings and push-ins are increasingly straining the coordination between the two border guarding forces.

With neither side willing to concede, the situation on Nadia’s border remained tense on Sunday, awaiting intervention from the higher authorities of both countries.

This latest border flashpoint emerged after India and Bangladesh concluded high-level talks between the heads of their border guarding forces in New Delhi from June 8 to 11. Apart from illegal, inadvertent and forcible crossings of the international border, allegations of “push-ins” of suspected Bangladeshi nationals by India figured prominently during the four-day conference, highlighting the growing sensitivity of the issue between the two neighbouring countries.