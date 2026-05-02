Munawar Faruqui and wife Mehzabeen Coatwala become parents to a baby girl

Stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui and his wife Mehzabeen Coatwala have become parents to a baby girl, he announced on Saturday.

Sharing photos from the hospital on Instagram, Faruqui wrote, “Ghar barkat aayi. Blessed. Alhmdulillah. Dua mai khas yaad rakhe”.

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The photos in the carousel capture moments with Mehzabeen post delivery and also offer a glimpse of the baby.

Munawar tied the knot with makeup artist Mehzabeen in 2024. He was previously married to Jasmine, with whom he has a son, Mikael. Meanwhile, Mehzabeen has a daughter, Samaira, from her earlier marriage.

Speaking with filmmaker Farah Khan on her YouTube channel earlier this year, Munawar had said he decided to marry Mehzabeen because of his son.

Munawar was recently seen in the web series First Copy. Last year, he also tried his hand at hosting the show Pati Patni Aur Panga.