‘Love Insurance Kompany’ OTT release: When and where to watch Nayanthara’s production venture

Actress-producer Nayanthara production venture Love Insurance Kompany, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty, is set to premiere on Prime Video on May 6, the streamer announced on Friday.

Written and directed by Nayanthara’s husband Vignesh Shivan, the film hit theatres on April 10.

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Set in 2040, the science fiction romantic comedy follows a man fighting for real love against a company that uses algorithms to determine relationship compatibility.

The Tamil-language romcom also stars S.J. Suryah, Yogi Babu, Muhammed Rasool, Gouri G. Kishan, Sha Ra and Seeman in key roles.

Initially announced in 2019, the film was shelved before being revived in 2023. With music by Anirudh Ravichander, the film was initially slated for release last year and underwent several delays.

S.S. Lalitkumar serves as the co-producer of the film, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Vignesh Shivan is known for helming films like Thaanaa Serndha Koottam (2018), Paava Kadhaigal (2020) and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal (2022).