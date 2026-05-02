First glimpse of racing documentary ‘Gladiators’ out on Ajith Kumar’s birthday

Actor and racer Ajith Kumar marked his 55th birthday on May 1 with the release of the first glimpse of his upcoming racing documentary Gladiators. The preview offers a look into his motorsport journey.

Ajith’s team shared the teaser on X. “Ajith Kumar Sports Services LLC presents GLADIATORS – In Pursuit of Challenges. #Gladiators is a film on Ajith Kumar's Motorsport journey, Chasing the impossible. The race begins soon,” the caption said.

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The makers have not announced a release date but confirmed that the documentary will have a theatrical release.

The 50-second animated teaser shows a race car preparing to enter an arena, intercut with Ajith walking in wearing racing gear and holding a helmet. The clip concludes with him putting on the helmet before cutting to a race sequence.

The title Gladiators appears with the tagline ‘In pursuit of challenges,’ followed by images of Ajith in racing gear and alongside his car.

The documentary has been “witnessed and captured” by director A. L. Vijay, with music composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar. Sharing the teaser, the composer wrote, “AK racing #gladiators … with AK racingggggg theme in my music.” He added, “Let’s chase the impossible ….The race begins soon.”

Ajith was last seen in the 2025 film Good Bad Ugly. Since 2024, he has been focusing on his motorsport career through Ajith Kumar Racing and is set to participate in the Le Mans Cup at Circuit Paul Ricard.

Meanwhile, his wife Shalini shared glimpses from his birthday celebrations on social media. One image showed Ajith and Shalini cutting cakes with their children, Anoushka and Aadvik, while another captured the family posing together.

In the caption, she wrote, “A little family, a lot of love,” followed by a heart emoji.