‘Squid Game’ actor Wi Ha-jun chases Park Min-young in suspicion of horrid crimes in ‘Siren’s Kiss’ teaser

Squid Game actor Wi Ha-jun is set to play an investigator who chases after Han Seol‑ah, played by Park Min-young, who is a suspect of murder, while digging deeper into an insurance scam in the first-look teaser of Siren’s Kiss.

Dropped on Monday, the teaser centres around Cha Woo‑seok (Ha‑jun), who works at an insurance fraud investigation unit. He looks into an insurance scam that he feels is somehow linked with a string of mysterious deaths.

His investigation leads him to Han Seol‑ah (Min-young), who is suspected of being one of the culprits behind the fraud. Touted as a “high‑stakes fatal romance thriller”, the upcoming series is set to premiere on Prime Video on March 2.

The official logline reads, “The more he digs into her secrets, the deeper he falls into a dangerous attraction that could ultimately cost him his life. With a tantalising pairing between the two lead cast members promising an irresistible mix of romance, suspense, and psychological tension, the series asks one question that becomes impossible to ignore: Is she a killer, or is she being framed? And more importantly, will he survive long enough to find out?”

“Park's character Seol-ah is described as a stunning and provocative art auctioneer. As the head auctioneer and team leader at Royal Auction, the nation’s leading art auction house, Seol-ah appears flawlessly perfect on the outside. Beneath her elegant exterior, however, lies a chilling secret: every man who has loved her has died,” the logline further reads.

Actress Park Min-young is a popular name in the Korean Entertainment industry. Her notable works include What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim?, Marry My Husband and Healer. She was recently seen in Prime Video drama Confidence Queen.

The series also stars Kim Jung-hyun in a key role.