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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 21 April 2026

Sooraj Barjatya’s collab with Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari is titled ‘Yeh Prem Mol Liya’, eyes November release

The upcoming film is billed as a wholesome family entertainer and will see Ayushmann and Sharvari sharing screen space for the first time

Entertainment Web Desk Published 21.04.26, 01:10 PM
Yeh Prem Mol Liya

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sharvari File Picture

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s next feature Yeh Prem Mol Liya, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari, will release in theatres on November 27, the makers announced on Tuesday.

Sooraj’s banner Rajshri Productions shared the news in a statement posted on Instagram.

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“We Have An Announcement!! This November, Rajshri Productions Ltd. in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, brings to the BIG screen a family entertainer directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya titled - 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari a Himesh Reshammiya musical. In theatres 27th November 2026 - Save the date,” read the statement.

The film marks Sooraj’s return to direction after a gap of four years. The filmmaker, known for family dramas such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Hum Saath Saath Hai and Vivaah, last helmed Uunchai, featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher.

Sooraj, who won the National Award for Best Director for Uunchai, reunites with composer Himesh Reshammiya on the project. The two last collaborated on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2014.

The upcoming film is billed as a wholesome family entertainer and will see Ayushmann and Sharvari sharing screen space for the first time.

Ayushmann has a packed slate ahead of Yeh Prem Mol Liya. His next release is the family comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, directed by Mudassar Aziz, which is slated to hit cinemas on May 15.

Sharvari, meanwhile, stars in Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Vedang Raina, set to release in theatres on June 12.

She will also feature in Alpha, the first female-led film in the YRF Spy Universe, co-starring Alia Bhatt and directed by Shiv Rawail. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 10.

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