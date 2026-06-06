Cockroach Janta Party protest: Founder Dipke arrives in Delhi, police grant permission for demonstration amid heightened security

Supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party have begun to assemble at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

Security intensified across Delhi as Cockroach Janta Party protests in Jantar Mantar

Delhi Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed across key locations in the national capital on Saturday as members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) began their protest at Jantar Mantar, officials said.

Around 40 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed to assist the Delhi Police in maintaining law and order, sources said. Senior officers, including Joint Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners of Police, Additional DCPs and ACPs from various districts, have been assigned field duties to supervise security arrangements.

Police personnel stand guard outside Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's residence, ahead of a planned protest by Cockroach Janta Party at Jantar Mantar demanding Pradhan's resignation over alleged examination-related lapses, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 6, 2026. (PTI)

Multiple layers of barricading were put in place at sensitive locations, while vehicle-checking drives were intensified on routes leading to central Delhi and other strategic points in the city.

Officials said that security was also strengthened outside the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as a precautionary measure.