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Cockroach Janta Party protest: Founder Dipke arrives in Delhi, police grant permission for demonstration amid heightened security

The planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar is expected to be the group's first significant on-ground mobilisation after gaining substantial support on social media in recent weeks

Our Webdesk and Agencies Published 06.06.26, 9:17 AM

Main Events

Abhijeet Dipke, head of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), gestures towards his supporters upon his arrival at an airport in New Delhi, India, June 6, 2026.

Abhijeet Dipke, head of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), gestures towards his supporters upon his arrival at an airport in New Delhi, India, June 6, 2026.Credit: Reuters

Key Events
Last update 06.06.26 10:45 AM

Crowds assemble at Jantar Mantar ahead of protest

Supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party have begun to assemble at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar.

Last update 06.06.26 10:23 AM

Security intensified across Delhi as Cockroach Janta Party protests in Jantar Mantar

Delhi Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed across key locations in the national capital on Saturday as members of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) began their protest at Jantar Mantar, officials said.

Around 40 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed to assist the Delhi Police in maintaining law and order, sources said. Senior officers, including Joint Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners of Police, Additional DCPs and ACPs from various districts, have been assigned field duties to supervise security arrangements.

Police personnel stand guard outside Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's residence, ahead of a planned protest by Cockroach Janta Party at Jantar Mantar demanding Pradhan's resignation over alleged examination-related lapses, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 6, 2026. (PTI)

Multiple layers of barricading were put in place at sensitive locations, while vehicle-checking drives were intensified on routes leading to central Delhi and other strategic points in the city.

Officials said that security was also strengthened outside the residence of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as a precautionary measure.

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Last update 06.06.26 9:34 AM

CJP spokesperson: Permission for Cockroach protest obtained

CJP spokesperson Saurav Das has said in a post on X that the police has granted the party permission to protest.

"The police officials met him at the airport, and the Cockroach Janta Party now asks protesters to arrive directly at Jantar Mantar, not to the Parliament Street Police Station," the CJP said in a statement.

Last update 06.06.26 10:20 AM

Party founder Abhijeet Dipke arrives in Delhi, urges peaceful Jantar Mantar protest

Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the online movement Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), arrived in Delhi on Saturday ahead of a planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar, and urged supporters to maintain discipline and ensure that the protest remains peaceful.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has also expressed support for the protest, stated that he would undertake a six-week fast if Dipke is arrested.

In a post on X, Dipke expressed excitement about meeting supporters at Jantar Mantar and encouraged them to bring a book and the national flag. He also urged participants to offer flowers to police personnel as a "gesture of compassion and gratitude," emphasising that the movement should be led with "love and peace." "Landed. Looking forward to meeting you all at Jantar Mantar. Do not forget to carry a book and our Tiranga! Offer flowers to policemen as a gesture of compassion & gratitude. We have to lead this movement with love and peace!" he said.

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