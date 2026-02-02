MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Soon-to-be-mum Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump in latest photoshoot

The 40-year-old actress welcomed her first child with husband Anand Ahuja in 2022

Entertainment Web Desk Published 02.02.26, 05:35 PM
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor flaunted her baby bump in a recent maternity photoshoot.

On Monday, celebrity stylist and Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor shared a series of photos from the shoot.

Sonam looked elegant in a custom-made all-white ensemble, which featured a blazer with the lower buttons unfastened, revealing her baby bump.

The actress paired the blazer with a white long skirt and a pair of pointed-toe shoes. Her outfit is designed by Dhruv Kapoor.

“Working Mother. In a custom @dhruvkapoor today,” Rhea wrote on Instagram alongside the pictures.

The 40-year-old actress announced her second pregnancy in November on Instagram.

“Mother,” Sonam wrote in the caption. On her Instagram story, she also wrote, “Coming Spring 2026.”

Sonam’s industry colleagues Parineeti Chopra, Kareena Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar congratulated the actress in the comment section.

Sonam, known for featuring in films such as Neerja, Raanjhanaa and Delhi 6, tied the knot with Anand Ahuja in 2018. They welcomed their first child, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, in August 2022.

Sonam won the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in the biographical film Neerja (2016).

The actress was last seen in Shome Makhija's directorial Blind (2023). The film also starred Purab Kohli in a pivotal role.

