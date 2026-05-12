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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 12 May 2026

‘System’ trailer: Sonakshi Sinha’s lawyer takes on systemic power in quest for justice

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the upcoming film is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on May 22

Entertainment Web Desk Published 12.05.26, 02:45 PM
System trailer

Sonakshi Sinha, Jyothika in ‘System’ File picture

Sonakshi Sinha’s public prosecutor Neha seeks to balance fairness in the trailer of new courtroom thriller System, also starring Jyothika.

Dropped by the makers on Tuesday, the one-minute-59-second-long video begins with Neha joining her father’s (played by Ashutosh Gowariker) law firm as a partner. She is challenged to win 10 cases to prove she deserves the position.

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Neha teams up with Jyothika’s Sarika, courtroom stenographer, to assist her in winning the cases.

The following scenes show Neha securing victories, gradually blurring the line between delivering justice and fulfilling obligations for both the rich and the poor.

The clip concludes with Neha standing against her father, in her quest for justice.

Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the upcoming film marks the first collaboration between Sonakshi and Jyothika.

System examines questions around access to justice and systemic power while focusing on the emotional conflicts faced by its characters.

Produced by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, and Smitha Baliga, the film also features Preeti Agarwal, Adinath Kothare, Aashriya Mishra, Gaurav Pandey, and Sayandeep Gupta in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Jyothika was last seen in Netflix show Dabba Cartel. Sonakshi was last seen in crime thriller Nikita Roy. She also has the Book of Darkness in the pipeline.

System is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on May 22.

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