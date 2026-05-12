NTA Cancels NEET UG 2026 Exam Amid Paper Leak Allegations! CBI Probe Ordered

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) has cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 exam amid ongoing investigations into alleged paper leak and cheating-related irregularities linked to the medical entrance examination. The agency stated that the medical entrance examination will now be re-conducted on fresh dates, which will be notified separately.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday announced the cancellation of NEET (UG) 2026, conducted on May 3, following allegations linked to a “guess paper” leak and suspected irregularities in the examination process. The agency stated that the medical entrance examination will now be re-conducted on fresh dates, which will be notified separately through official channels.

The decision comes after the NTA reviewed inputs received from central agencies and findings shared by law enforcement authorities regarding alleged malpractice connected to the examination. According to the agency’s latest statement issued on its official X handle, the evidence and investigative findings established that the current examination process “could not be allowed to stand.”

"On the basis of inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately," the agency said.

ADVERTISEMENT

NEET UG 2026, considered India’s largest undergraduate medical entrance examination, was conducted for admissions to MBBS and BDS programmes across the country. Nearly 22.79 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, which was held in a single shift from 2 PM to 5 PM at centres across India and abroad.

The controversy surrounding the examination intensified after allegations emerged regarding the circulation of a “guess paper” ahead of the exam. Investigating agencies, including the Rajasthan Police Special Operations Group (SOG), reportedly began examining claims of organised cheating networks and possible compromise of examination content.

In its statement, the NTA said it had earlier referred the matter to central agencies on May 8 for independent verification and necessary action in line with its commitment to conducting fair and secure national examinations.

“On the basis of the inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026,” the agency stated.

The Government of India has also ordered a comprehensive inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the alleged paper leak and related irregularities. The investigation will examine how the alleged guess paper circulated before the examination and whether organised malpractice or criminal activity was involved.

The NTA confirmed that it will extend full cooperation to the CBI by providing all records, examination data, technical assistance, and materials required for the investigation.

The agency acknowledged that cancelling and re-conducting the examination would cause inconvenience and anxiety for lakhs of students and their families. However, it said the decision was necessary to protect the credibility and trust associated with the national examination system.

“This decision has been taken in the interest of students and in recognition of the trust on which the national examination system rests,” the agency said, adding that allowing the existing examination process to continue would have caused “greater and more lasting damage” to public confidence.

To reduce difficulties for candidates, the NTA clarified that the registration data, candidature details, and examination centres selected during the May 2026 cycle will automatically be carried forward to the re-conducted examination. No fresh application process will be required for candidates appearing again.

The agency also announced that no additional examination fee will be charged for the re-examination. Furthermore, fees already paid by students for the cancelled examination will be refunded. The re-conducted examination will be organised using NTA’s internal resources.

The NTA said revised examination dates and the schedule for reissued admit cards will be announced in the coming days through official communication platforms. Candidates and parents have been advised to rely only on official updates issued by the agency and avoid misinformation or unverified claims circulating on social media platforms.

The agency has also provided official helpline support for candidates seeking assistance regarding the examination and the re-conduct process.