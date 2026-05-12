Welfare of Bengal is of utmost importance: Modi welcomes implementation of Ayushman Bharat in state

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed the West Bengal government’s decision to implement the Centre’s flagship Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme, as Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said both Ayushman Bharat and the state-run Swasthya Sathi scheme would operate simultaneously during a transition phase.

The announcement came a day after the newly elected BJP government in West Bengal took office and held its first cabinet meeting at Nabanna, where six key decisions were taken, including implementation of Ayushman Bharat in the state.

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“The welfare of my sisters and brothers of West Bengal is supreme! I'm very happy that the people of the state will have access to Ayushman Bharat, the world's largest healthcare scheme that ensures top-quality and affordable healthcare.

"At the same time, the double-engine Government will ensure seamless delivery of key Central schemes,” Modi said in a post on X.

Ayushman Bharat provides health insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh annually to eligible families.

The BJP came to power in West Bengal for the first time after defeating the Trinamool Congress in the Assembly elections. The saffron party won 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly, while the TMC was reduced to 80 seats.

Swasthya Sathi to continue during transition

Addressing reporters after the cabinet meeting on Monday, Adhikari said no welfare scheme introduced by the previous government would be discontinued, indicating that Swasthya Sathi would continue alongside Ayushman Bharat for the time being.

“We stated this several times during our campaign. It doesn’t matter if they started 30 years ago or 10 years ago. We won’t discontinue them,” Suvendu said.

He added that the state government would soon complete formalities with the Union health ministry to roll out the central scheme.

“Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that Bengal would be linked to Ayushman Bharat after the first cabinet meeting (of the new government). Today, we are connecting with the scheme. The chief secretary, health secretary and advisers in the chief minister’s office will formalise the necessary agreements with the Union health ministry as soon as possible,” he said.

A senior state government official said a health department team would meet National Health Authority officials in Delhi on Tuesday to finalise implementation details.

“It will take some time for the Ayushman Bharat scheme to be implemented, as we have to prepare the logistics and follow the procedures. This is a transition phase, and eventually the two schemes could be integrated,” the official said.

Hospitals seek clarity on reimbursements

Private hospitals welcomed the move to introduce Ayushman Bharat but raised concerns over reimbursement under the Swasthya Sathi scheme.

Rupak Barua, president of the Association of Hospitals of Eastern India, said hospitals would follow the government’s directions once operational clarity emerged.

“Today, we got clarity from the chief minister about the two schemes. We welcome Ayushman Bharat. We have seen two schemes being integrated in other states. Here too, we will follow the government’s instructions and accept both schemes for people’s benefit,” Barua said.

A CEO of a private hospital said hospitals had sought assurances from the government regarding pending and future reimbursements under Swasthya Sathi.

“We have sought assurance from state government officials regarding reimbursement for Swasthya Sathi,” the CEO of a private hospital said. “We will continue accepting patients under Swasthya Sathi till Ayushman Bharat becomes functional. But reimbursement has to be ensured.”

Another private hospital official said treatment packages under Ayushman Bharat were comparatively higher.

“The rates are seven to 10% higher under Ayushman Bharat,” the official said.

Push for transparency, digital governance

Adhikari also said the new government would focus on digitisation and transparency in welfare delivery.

“We will create a paperless office and update every portal. The direct benefit transfer will continue under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. But everything will be done with complete transparency. No dead person should be eligible for welfare schemes. Someone who is not Indian should not be entitled to a welfare scheme of the Indian government,” he said.

According to a PIB release issued on July 25, 2025, more than 41 crore Ayushman cards had been issued nationwide and over 31,000 hospitals had been empanelled under the scheme.

In March 2026, Bengal’s then minister of state for health Chandrima Bhattacharya had said Swasthya Sathi had covered more than 8.70 crore beneficiaries till February 2025.