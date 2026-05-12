‘Real and relevant’: Sonakshi Sinha explains why she said yes to Prime Video’s ‘System’

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha says her upcoming film System drew her in because of its layered exploration of justice, morality and emotional complexity.

The Prime Video original film, created and directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and produced under the banner of Baweja Studios, stars Sonakshi alongside Jyotika and Ashutosh Gowariker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about her role in the film, Sonakshi said, “What stayed with me the most was Neha as a character, she’s layered, she’s flawed, and she’s constantly evolving. And then the world of the film, it feels very real and relevant. The questions it raises about access to justice and how differently it can look depending on where you stand in society, and that’s what really pulled me in.”

The actress also reflected on the evolution of her career from mainstream entertainers to more nuanced roles. She said System marks another step in her gradual shift towards characters with greater emotional depth and moral ambiguity.

“I think it’s been a very organic journey. Dabangg was my introduction, Akira allowed me to explore a very physical and intense space, and System is far more internal and layered. Over time, I’ve been drawn to characters that challenge me in different ways, and right now I’m really enjoying exploring roles that have emotional depth and moral complexity,” she said.

System examines questions around access to justice and systemic power while focusing on the emotional conflicts faced by its characters. The film is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video on May 22.