‘The Punisher: One Last Kill’ OTT release: When and where to watch Jon Bernthal-starrer in India

The Punisher: One Last Kill, starring Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle, is set to stream on JioHotstar in India. The new Marvel Television special will debut as a standalone special at 6.30am on May 13.

Set after the events of Daredevil: Born Again, The Punisher: One Last Kill follows Frank Castle as he tries to find a purpose beyond revenge before an unexpected force pulls him back into battle.

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“Frank Castle is searching for a reason to be more than revenge, but an unforeseen force draws him back into the fight” reads the official logline of the special.

The upcoming special marks Bernthal’s first solo outing as the Punisher under Marvel Studios, following his earlier role in Netflix’s The Punisher series and his return in Daredevil: Born Again.

Created by writer Gerry Conway and artists John Romita Sr. and Ross Andru, the Punisher is an antihero who made his first appearance in 1974 in The Amazing Spider-Man comic, issue 129.

Punisher is depicted as a vigilante, waging a fierce war against crime, after the deaths of his wife and two children, who were assassinated by a mob for witnessing a killing in New York City's Central Park.

Ahead of the release, Marvel has launched a dedicated Disney+ hub for The Punisher: One Last Kill, bringing together all major Punisher and Daredevil-related content in one place.

In addition to the upcoming special, Frank Castle is also expected to feature in the Marvel film Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Brand New Day sees Tom Holland return as the web-slinger after No Way Home, which brought together former Spider-Man actors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in a multiverse storyline.

Helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton, with the screenplay by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Brand New Day is slated for a theatrical release on July 31.