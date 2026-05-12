Riteish Deshmukh’s ‘Raja Shivaji’ inching closer to Rs 100-crore mark in India

Riteish Deshmukh starrer historical action drama Raja Shivaji remained steady at the domestic box office on the 11th day of its theatrical run.

Based on the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the historical drama witnessed a 15.9 per cent drop on its second Monday, compared to its Sunday haul.

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Written and directed by, and starring Deshmukh in the titular role, Raja Shivaji earned 52.65 crore nett in the first week. The film opened its second weekend with Rs 3.20 crore nett on Friday, followed by Rs 5.6 crore nett on Saturday and Rs 6.8 crore nett on Sunday.

With this, the film’s 11-day haul in India stood at Rs 70.61 crore nett. In terms of gross collection, the film’s India haul stands at Rs 84 crore so far.

The film recorded a drop of around 53 per cent from its opening weekend, a strong hold for what has emerged as a record-breaking Marathi opener.

Produced by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company, Raja Shivaji has now emerged as the third highest-grossing Marathi film of all time after surpassing Ved, which had grossed Rs 73 crore.

The film now trails only Baipan Bhari Deva at Rs 90.50 crore gross and Sairat at Rs 110 crore gross in the list of highest-grossing Marathi films.

Trade analysts had expected the film to enter the Rs 100 crore gross club during the second week itself, though it is now projected to achieve the milestone during its third weekend.

Raja Shivaji also features Abhishek Bachchan, Genelia Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi and Amole Gupte.

The film also features a special appearance by Salman Khan and marks the acting debut of Riteish and Genelia’s son, Rahyl.

Produced by Genelia D'Souza and Jyoti Deshpande, the film stars Riteish and Genelia as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Saibai, respectively.