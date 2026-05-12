Etihad Abu Dhabi flight cancelled in Chennai after fire breaks out on wing before take-off

An Abu Dhabi-bound Etihad Airways flight carrying around 280 passengers was grounded on Tuesday after a fire broke out on the aircraft’s left wing during preparations for take-off, airport officials said. All passengers were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported.

According to officials, the pilots noticed the fire while the aircraft was getting ready for departure, prompting an immediate halt to the flight operations. Passengers were safely disembarked soon after the incident.

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Fire Service personnel quickly brought the blaze under control, following which the flight was cancelled.

Etihad Airways could not be reached immediately for a comment.